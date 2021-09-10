Two undergraduates jailed for cybercrime in Kwara

A student of the Kwara State University (KWASU), Molete, Olamilekan Ezekiel Adebayo, and one other from the Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, Ibrahim Najeeb Omotosho, have been convicted for offences bordering on cybercrime by a State High Court sitting in Ilorin. Justice Sikiru Oyinloye found the duo guilty following their guilty plea to the separate charges levelled against them by the Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and having carefully evaluated the facts of the case and the evidence placed before the court. Upon the guilty plea entered by the defendants, Counsel to the EFCC, Innocent Mbachie, urged the court to pronounce the defendants guilty and sentence them based on their admittance of guilt and the evidence tendered against them.

two cases on Wednesday, Justice Oyinloye said: “This Honourable Court has carefully considered the facts and circumstances of the case, the plea of guilt entered by the defendants, the unchallenged and uncontroverted evidence of the prosecution witness,” adding that the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt. Justice Oyinloye sentenced Olamilekan to one year imprisonment with an option of fine of N100,000, while also ordering that the sum of $200 which he raised as restitution be forfeited to the victim through the Federal Government.

