Two varsity undergraduates found dead

Two 200 Level students of the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike in Ikwuano Local Government Area of Abia State have been found dead in their room.

Their friends and roommates have identified the deceased university students simply as Decency and Victor.

It was learnt Decency, the incumbent Public Relations Officer of the Students Union Government, was seeking re-election for the post.

It was gathered the neighbours raised the alarm, leading to the breaking into their apartment before their bodies were discovered.

Victor was said to have vomited blood, while Decency was said to have had white substance in his nose, fuelling speculations they may be victims of food poisoning.

The sources said they were found dead the following morning after they ate the food.

When contacted, the PRO of MOUAU, Adanma Odefa, confirmed the incidence.

Odefa said: “We don’t know anything about eating food and the bike man.

“All we know is that we found two students dead in their rooms.

“That is what we know.

“I don’t know where you are getting the eating of food and the bike man story.

“I don’t even have this information.”

Asked if there has been any medical report on the cause of their death, Odefa said: “The police have taken their bodies to the morgue and anything left is for the parents of the deceased.

“We have informed the families, so we are not talking about this.”

The spokesman of the Abia State Police Command, Geoffery Ogbonna, was yet to pick calls or reply text messages on the incident.

