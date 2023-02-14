Metro & Crime

Two victims take Oxfordgold to EFCC

Posted on Author Adeyinka Adeniji

Two victims of failed agricultural investment schemes have petitioned the nation’s anti-graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over the refusal of a Lagos-based property development company, Oxfordgold Integrated Limited, to honor agreements and avail them of their investments and interest as agreed after the expiration of the duration of the said investment.

Oxfordgold, a Lagos-based property investment has been in the eye of the storm over running battles against numerous distraught investors for failure to fulfill their promises in an agricultural investment scheme. The petition dated February 1, 2023, a copy of which was made available to newsmen, over the weekend also revealed that efforts by the victims for amicable way to recoup their investments, including an assignment signed by a representative of Oxfordgold at the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Panti, Yaba, Lagos in July 2022 failed, hence the resort to the nations anti-graft agency.

The two victims, Mrs. Taiwo Juluahana Odubeko and Nwaogwugwu Patience, in separate petitions to the commission, prayed the body to not only help them from the fraudulent stranglehold of Oxfordgold, which they say has destroyed their financial plans and put them off any thought of future investment in the system; but also posited that there are hundreds of others in their shoes, with investments running into hundreds of millions of naira trapped in the bank accounts of Oxfordgold Integrated Services. The letters sent to the EFCC also revealed that the victims of the failed scheme were wooed with interest rates of points above the official 13 to 14 percent prevalent at the time of investment.

 

