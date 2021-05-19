Two-week-old baby dies during brawl between parents

A fight between a young couple, Ekene Ijokun, 40 and Rose Ijokun, 32, has led to the death of their two-week-old baby.

The incident happened at Eleyowo community, in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State .

The couple were said to always engaged in fights, with their neighbours alleging that Ekene always beat his wife and even did so during her pregnancy.

Eyewitnesses said Rose had her baby on her back during the brawl.

According to Rose’s sister, Ekene started a verbal attack on his wife before it degenerated into physical combat.

“I didn’t see it as anything as they usually have such fights and settle after. But this time, it was the other way round as the disagreement degenerated into a physical combat which eventually claimed the life of the innocent baby,” she said.

While emphasizing that the baby was hale and hearty before the incident, Ekene’s in-law disclosed that it was after she removed the baby from Rose back and placed him on the bed that she realized that the baby was lifeless.

