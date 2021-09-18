Two-week ultimatum: Lalong meets Assembly demands

…as Plateau Assembly vows to pass Anti-open Grazing law

The Plateau State House of Assembly has disclosed that Governor Simon Lalong has fulfilled

the two-week ultimatum given to him to address the insecurity challenges affecting the state by the body.

Chairman, House Committee on Information and Member Representing Pankshin North Constituency in the State Assembly Hon. Dasun Philip Peter stated this at the weekend during a press conference at the Assembly Complex, Jos.

It would be recalled that Plateau Lawmakers had issued the ultimatum following recent killings in the state.

He said the House will continue to stand and defend the people of Plateau State and its heritage in the face of the current security challenges.

“We are going to consider the Anti-grazing and Livestock Transformation Law and other Executive Bills before the House.

“As an armed of government with the people at heart, we are still putting on record that we stand with the people of Plateau and we give assurances of commitment to the course of Plateau and its heritages,” Peter said.

