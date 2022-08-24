Metro & Crime

Two weeks after abduction, whereabouts of Abia Police DCO still unknown

The whereabouts of the Divisional Crime Officer (DCO) of Mbala Police Division, Isuochi in Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State, DSP Dickson, is still unknown two weeks after he was kidnapped by gunmen.

 

Although the Abia State Police Command is yet to make any official statement on the incident, New Telegraph learnt that the Command had sent its tactical team in search of the kidnapped police officer, without success. Meanwhile, efforts made to get update from the spokesperson of the Abia State Police Command, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, was not successful, as he failed to respond Ayobami Agboola, to inquiries on the    matter.

 

Close sources told New Telegraph that the kidnapped Enugu State-born officer may have died at the hands of the kidnappers. New Telegraph reports that Dickson was on August 10, kidnapped inside the Mbala Police Station by unknown gunmen who attacked the station.

 

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) and other officers were said to have escaped kidnap by whiskers, but Dickson was not that lucky. Sources at the Abia State Command told New Telegraph that the morale of officers at the station had been low as the station is almost deserted.

 

A close source to the victim said that the case seems to have been abandoned as the search for him has since ended without any result  and no official statement from the  state police command.

 

“If a senior police officer who is one of their own can be kidnapped and they are not saying a word to anybody, then what about ordinary persons? “The reality is that there is a high degree of certainty, although not yet confirmed that the kidnappers may have killed the police officer.

 

“If he sustained severe injuries without medical attention and abandoned there as we’ve learnt, what is his situation? The problem also is that Abia State police up till today cannot trace the kidnappers.”

 

The source called on the Federal and State Governments and wellmeaning individuals to support the police with logistics more than just vehicles, shoes and guns, but technological equipment necessary to do modern policing.

 

