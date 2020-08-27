News

Two weeks not enough to resolve UniLag crisis –Presidential panel

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comments Off on Two weeks not enough to resolve UniLag crisis –Presidential panel

The Presidential Visitation Panel to the University of Lagos, yesterday said it may require more than the two weeks’ time frame given by Visitor to the University, President Muhammadu Buhari, to resolve the lingering governance crisis in the Ivory Tower. Speaking at the formal inauguration ceremony, Chairman of the Sevenman Special Presidential Visitation Panel, Prof. Tukur Sa’ad, noted that besides being known as a trouble spot, the various twists to the situation at the University of Lagos would call for proper representation by all parties involved to adequately explain their actions.

Sa’ad, who noted that President Buhari has the power to appoint a substantive Vice Chancellor as a result of the crisis, said the Panel would not advise the Visitor wrongly but ensured there was a balance so that the visitor would have a report to stand by. In his words: “We will do our best to ensure we come up with something that is going to move Lagos forward but I cannot promise that can be done in two weeks because; right now, some elements have been introduced. “We have an acting vice chancellor. The council is still in position. So, there is no way we can do visitation without having the inputs from the management.

The council itself which is the highest body needs to have their own memo, the Senate that chose an acting vice chancellor will also have to make inputs. We have a number of unions that will have to talk. I understand there are lots of petitions. “University people, the issue of talking or listening to is so important and sometimes more important than the issues themselves to bring out their views and facts. “We hope we can do that in one week because tempers are very high. Everybody wants to be heard. I am not taking an excuse for the Panel but Lagos is a very troubling university. We may have to allow people to talk to vent their anger.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FG unveils new digital cybersecurity centre

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe ABUJA

The Federal Government yesterday unveiled a new digital cybersecurity centre domiciled in the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).   The centre that was unveiled by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Ali Pantami, which was said to have been equipped with modern technology, would help to enhance national cybersecurity intelligence and also […]
News Top Stories

Tension in NASS as Clerk, directors, others reject sack

Posted on Author Chukwu David and Philip Nyam

Commission, mgt at loggerheads over retirement age There was palpable tension at the National Assembly yesterday over the decision of the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) to retire the Clerk to the National Assembly, Mohammed Sani-Omolori and 150 others. NASC had, in a statement signed by its Executive Chairman, Engr. Ahmed Kadi Amshi, ordered Sani-Omolori, […]
News

COVID-19: Latin America’s death toll passes 250,000

Posted on Author Reporter

  The number of reported COVID-19 deaths in Latin America passed 250,000 on Thursday, as the virus afflicts the region that has become the worst hit in the world. The grim milestone was passed as Brazil reported 1,204 deaths from the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, according to the health ministry, reports Reuters. […]

%d bloggers like this: