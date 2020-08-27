Two weeks not enough to resolve UniLag crisis –Presidential panel

The Presidential Visitation Panel to the University of Lagos, yesterday said it may require more than the two weeks’ time frame given by Visitor to the University, President Muhammadu Buhari, to resolve the lingering governance crisis in the Ivory Tower. Speaking at the formal inauguration ceremony, Chairman of the Sevenman Special Presidential Visitation Panel, Prof. Tukur Sa’ad, noted that besides being known as a trouble spot, the various twists to the situation at the University of Lagos would call for proper representation by all parties involved to adequately explain their actions.

Sa’ad, who noted that President Buhari has the power to appoint a substantive Vice Chancellor as a result of the crisis, said the Panel would not advise the Visitor wrongly but ensured there was a balance so that the visitor would have a report to stand by. In his words: “We will do our best to ensure we come up with something that is going to move Lagos forward but I cannot promise that can be done in two weeks because; right now, some elements have been introduced. “We have an acting vice chancellor. The council is still in position. So, there is no way we can do visitation without having the inputs from the management.

The council itself which is the highest body needs to have their own memo, the Senate that chose an acting vice chancellor will also have to make inputs. We have a number of unions that will have to talk. I understand there are lots of petitions. “University people, the issue of talking or listening to is so important and sometimes more important than the issues themselves to bring out their views and facts. “We hope we can do that in one week because tempers are very high. Everybody wants to be heard. I am not taking an excuse for the Panel but Lagos is a very troubling university. We may have to allow people to talk to vent their anger.”

