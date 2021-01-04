News

Two Western Australia bushfires threaten lives, homes in Perth

Firefighters are battling two blazes in Western Australia, both within the greater Perth area.
On Monday morning the fires were burning in the south and south-east of the city in the early hours of Monday. But another blaze in Geraldton 420km north of Perth had been brought under control.
The Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) said the two fires were out of control and threatening homes, reports Australian Associated Press.
One of the fires had burned through a rubbish tip, causing hazardous fumes.
DFES issued an emergency warning for areas south of Perth including parts of The Spectacles, Orelia, Medina, Naval Base, Postans, Kwinana Beach and Hope Valley.
Another emergency warning was issued for people in an area in Rockingham south-east of Perth bounded by Point Peron Road, Memorial Drive, Lease Road, Arcadia Drive, Liverpool Street and Safety Bay Road.
People in these areas must act immediately to survive, DFES said.
“If the way is clear, leave now for a safer place,” it said.
It was too late to leave home for those in an area bounded by Beard Road, Rockingham Road, Thomas Road and the coast, as hazardous fumes were in the air.
Those residents were told to remain inside with doors and windows closed and air conditioners switched off.
For those who could not leave, they were told to be ready to shelter at home.
Anyone self-isolating or quarantining because of Covid-19 was told to leave and shelter with family or friends away from the area.
If they could not return to their quarantine location within one hour, they were told to call police.

