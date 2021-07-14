Sports

Two Wimbledon matches probed for ‘possible irregular betting patterns’

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said it is investigating two matches from this month’s Wimbledon Grand Slam after bookmakers flagged “possible irregular betting patterns”.

“Two alerts (were) provided to us during the Championships from the betting industry indicating possible irregular betting patterns,” an ITIA spokesperson told Reuters.

“We are not able to comment on the detail of these while they are being looked into.”

The ITIA said any alerts reported to the agency will be “recorded, assessed and followed up as an indicator that something inappropriate may have happened”.

“It is important to note that an alert on its own is not evidence of match fixing. Where analysis of a match alert does suggest corrupt activity, the ITIA conducts a full and confidential investigation,” it added.

The ITIA was established in January by the governing bodies of tennis (ATP, WTA, ITF and Grand Slam Board) as a fully independent body to safeguard the integrity of professional tennis worldwide.

It was previously known as the Tennis Integrity Unit (TIU), investigating corruption and match fixing.

The All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club (AELTC) said the “integrity of the sport” is of most importance at Wimbledon.

“We continue to invest in additional measures to support the integrity operation onsite during The Championships…,” the AELTC added.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Tokyo 2020: AFN invites Okagbare, Oduduru, 23 others to camp

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

…4x100m men relay team on standby Queen of the track, Blessing Okagbare, and Divine Oduduru top the list of 25 athletes invited by the Athletic Federation of Nigeria for camping ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.   In the list signed by the Secretary General of the AFN, Adisa Beyioku, and made available to […]
Sports

Why Ighalo struggles at Man United since Cavani’s arrival –Lawal

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Former Nigeria winger Garba Lawal anticipated Odion Ighalo’s lack of playing time at Manchester United following the signing of Edinson Cavani on a free transfer in October. Ighalo is struggling for opportunities in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side in this campaign with just nine minutes of football in the Premier League so far, and he made […]
Sports

NPFL Clubs brace up for full licensing compliance

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

As the 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League season gets set to kick off in October, reports say virtually all the 20 clubs in the top domestic league have put machinery in motion to fully comply with the League Management Company (LMC’s) licensing requirements ahead of time.   A survey conducted recently by @ clubowners_ng revealed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica