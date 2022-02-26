Two women get 14 years jail term for child trafficking in Akwa Ibom

A state high court presided over by Justice Okon Okon in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital has sentenced two women to 14-years in imprisonment each, for trafficking in children. The convicts were jailed for trafficking in children who ages range between one and two for the sum of N500,000 each.

The convicts are a 34-year-old self proclaim prophetess, Esther Edet Asuquo of Mbikpong Atai in Ibesikpo Asutan Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State and Blessing Akudo Sunday, 49-year old native of Umuoba Isiala-Ngwa in Abia State. According to the prosecution, the convicts and others now at large had in September, 2013 conspired to commit felony, child buying and selling, contrary to Section 28 (1) and (2) of Akwa Ibom State Child Rights Law, 2008. They were charged alongside a 72-year-old visually impaired man, Oseoloka Okoye who was discharged and acquitted over the inability of the prosecution to prove the charges against him beyond reasonable doubt.

Delivering judgment added that the trial judge held that “the evidence of the Prosecution Witnesses that the first and second accused persons benefited financially from their dealings with the father of the children (names withheld by me).”

