Metro & Crime

Two women injured in Ebonyi kerosene explosions

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

 

A 70-year-old woman and a 21-year-old girl have sustained severe injuries following two separate adulterated kerosene   explosions in their homes in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.
The girl, Miss Chinenye Ezekwenna, who resides at 40 Jemeni Street and suffered burns on her legs, arm and jaw, explained that she purchased the suspected adulterated kerosene from a retail shop.
Miss Ezekwanna was seen using ordinary water to clean the severe burns on her body.
On her part, 70-year-old Mrs. Elizabeth Igwe, who resides at 3 Jemeni Street in the capital city , said the kerosene exploded when she was refilling her hurricane lamp in the night.
According to Mrs. Igwe, the suspected adulterated kerosene was purchased by a little boy from the road side.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Housewife cuts off husband’s organ in Taraba

Posted on Author Reporter

  Ben Adaji, Jalingo Tella, a village in Gassol Local Government Area of Taraba State was thrown into confusion on Wednesday morning when a 32-year-old housewife, Halima Umar cut off her husband’s organ with a razor blade. The younger brother to the victim, Shagari Umar told New Telegraph that his brother, Aliyu Umar was sleeping in the […]
Metro & Crime

Taraba gov calls for review of allocation formula

Posted on Author Reporter

  Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State has sought additional revenue allocation from the Federal Government to harness the state agricultural potentials. Ishaku urged the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Responsibility Commission (RMAFRC) to always consider the state’s natural endowment while considering its monthly allocation. The governor made the demand at  sensitisation and advocacy tour […]
Metro & Crime

Monarch’s murder: Troops nab gang leader in Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Troops of the joint military operation codenamed: ‘Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS),’ yesterday arrested a criminal gang leader, Asaaghar Igyer, in Benue State. Igyer was arrested at Zaki Biam in Ukum Local Government Area of the state. The suspect was linked to the murder of the District Head of Kundav, Chief Awua Alabar, on July 21, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: