Two women injured in Ebonyi kerosene explosions

Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

A 70-year-old woman and a 21-year-old girl have sustained severe injuries following two separate adulterated kerosene explosions in their homes in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.

The girl, Miss Chinenye Ezekwenna, who resides at 40 Jemeni Street and suffered burns on her legs, arm and jaw, explained that she purchased the suspected adulterated kerosene from a retail shop.

Miss Ezekwanna was seen using ordinary water to clean the severe burns on her body.

On her part, 70-year-old Mrs. Elizabeth Igwe, who resides at 3 Jemeni Street in the capital city , said the kerosene exploded when she was refilling her hurricane lamp in the night.

According to Mrs. Igwe, the suspected adulterated kerosene was purchased by a little boy from the road side.

