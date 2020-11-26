Two women, three teenagers remanded for two-year-old boy’s kidnap

A Kano High Court sitting at Audu Bako Secretariat yesterday remanded two women, Christiana Uju (55) and Tessy Chukwu aka Mama Emma (36), in a correctional custody for the alleged abduction of a twoyear- old boy, Aliyu Dauda, at Kawu quarters at Hotoro area of Kano metropolis.

Similarly, the court remanded three teenagers – Ibrahim Aliyu (14), Fatima Salisu (13) and Umar Aliyu (16) – in children home for alleged conspiracy and kidnapping. The accused are parts of the 10 defendants standing trial before Justice Dije Aboki on a two-count charge bordering on conspiracy and kidnapping. They were arraigned under Sections 97 and 273 of the Penal Code of Kano State 2014.

At the mention of the case yesterday, five of the 10 accused who appeared in court pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to them. According to the First Information Report (FIR), the accused, on May 22, 2017, diverted the attention of Lubaibatu Malam Ali, father of the two years old victim, Aliyu Dauda, at their Kawu quarters, Hotoro area of Kano and kidnapped Aliyu. Earlier, the prosecuting counsel, Tijani Ibrahim, raised concern on the absence of two of the accused, Abubakar Salisu and Yahaya Salisu, in court. The principal state counsel asked for arrest warrant of the two accused and arraignment of the remaining defendants.

Magaji Mato Ibrahim, counsel to 9th and 10th defendants, Uju and Chukwu, had filed a motion on notice seeking bail for his clients. Magaji also tendered application before the court, compelling the prosecution to furnish the defendants with all necessary documents and facility, a provision under Section 36 of 1999 Constitution which put the plaintiff under duty to make relevant documents available ahead of time and before the next adjourned date. Justice Aboki issued arrest warrant for Abubakar Salisu and Yahaya Salisu as requested by the prosecution while he directed the prosecution to furnish the defence counsel with all facilities as applied.

The court, however, denied the bail application for 9th and 10th defendants moved by their counsel. Meanwhile, the court directed the state counsel to make necessary provision of legal representation for all the defendants who did not provide legal defence in court.

The mother of Fatima Salisu, one of the accused, told the court that she saw her husband last four years ago. She said she could not afford the services of a lawyer to defend her daughter. Another accused, Ibrahim Aliyu, who also has no legal appearance or relative in court, said he lost his father many years ago and his mother, who resides in the village, could not make it to the court. Justice Aboki later adjourned till December 4, 2020 for ruling on bail application and hearing on the matter.

