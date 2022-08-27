Arts & Entertainments

Two years after, African Praise Experience returns

MUTIAT LAWORE

Two years after its halt as onsite event due to COVID – 19, African Praise Experience (TAPE) has made a comeback with a bang. Organised by Pastor Paul Adefarasin’s led House on the Rock, TAPE as it is fondly called, is a night of stellar performances from notable award-winning gospel artistes. The 2022 edition opened yesterday and would tomorrow at The Rock, overflow Cathedral, Lekki.

Speaking on the return of the concert, Adefarasin noted that TAPE concert is just another gathering of Christian faithful like ‘The Experience’ to praise and adore the Almighty for standing by despite all the happenings in the country.

Returning after two years break; there was need to celebrate it well and reason why the best of Nigerian gospel artistes that include Mercy Chinwo, Tim Godfrey, BeeJay Sax, Mike Abdul, Kikelomo Mudiaga, Dunsin Oyekan, the Lagos Metropolitan Gospel Choir, the Rock Cathedral Gospel Choir and many others are on the bill. Gracing the TAPE platform for the first time will be PITA, Moses Bliss, Folabi Nuel, Judikay and Mr. M & Revelation.

 

