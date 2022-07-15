Two years after, Ijebu comes alive with Ojude Oba Festival

Ijebu bubbles

Ijebu-Ode town in Ogun State was agog on Monday, as the annual Ojude-Oba, a cultural festival of the people of Ijebuland returned with pomp and pageantry. Thousands of Ijebu sons and daughters were joined by friends and other well wishers to celebrate the glamorous festival, which was sponsored by Africa’s Telecommunication giant, Globacom. Ojude-Oba is a socio-cultural festival aimed at fostering religious tolerance and harmony, not only among Ijebu people, but also Ogun State residents and Nigerians in general.

Colourful display

The festival is a colourful display of the rich culture of the Ijebu people, particularly those from Ijebu Ode. The event is usually held three days after the Eid al-Kabir (Sallah) celebration, and it attracts lots of tourists, who come from different walks of life to have fun at the carnival-like celebration. Though, the festival had its origin in islam, it is now being celebrated by both Muslims and Christians, within and outside the country. Ojude Oba festival is not only for merry making or display of exquisite fabrics, but also a veritable platform for people to reunite with family members, associates, and rally support for self-help projects that are geared towards developing Ijebuland. This year’s celebration featured, horse-riding competition, stylish and colourful display of different age groups known as “regberegbe”, music, entertainment, beauty pageant, as well as other cultural displays.

Two years of endurance

Ijebu indigenes had to wait for two years for another celebration of the Ojude-Ode which was suspended following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and despite the downpour, thousands of guests trooped into the Awujale’s Pavilion, Ijebu – Ode, the venue of the event with excitement. The festival usually witness an estimated attendance of 25,000 people, both from within and outside the country. Sixty “regberegbes” (age groups), comprising of male and female adults, baloguns (warriors), horse ridders and representatives of notable families from Ijebuland in colourful display of wealth and affluence, took turn to pay homage to the Ijebu monarch, the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona who is often referred to as the Orisa Ijebu (the god of the Ijebu people).

Prominent Nigerians grace occasion

Eminent Nigerians, including: former President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, business mogul and philanthropist, Sir Kensington Adebutu, former governor of Bayelsa State, Dickson Seriake and Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-rufai, had attended the event in the past as Special Guests of Hon our, while the 2022 edition had Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu as the Special Guest of Honour. Popular “Apala” singer, Musiliu ‘Haruna’ Ishola, Fuji maestro, Akande Abass Obesere, and Teniola Apata, popularly known as Teni Makanaki were on the band stand to entertain guests. This year’s festival with the theme, “The Return of The Ojude Oba”, was attended by Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun who was the Chief Host, his deputy, Mrs. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, former governors of the State, Aremo Olusegun Osoba and Otunba Gbenga Daniel, among others.

Sanwo-Olu woos participants

Sanwo-Olu while speaking at the event, called for the unity of Yoruba race towards the victory of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2023 general elections. Sanwo-Olu said Yorubas must support Tinubu and ensure that presidency comes to the South- West by 2023. The Lagos State governor noted that, the people of the South- West region, and Nigerians as well will benefit more if Tinubu is elected to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari. Sanwo-Olu described Tinubu as the most experienced politicians among other contenders that deserved to administer the country. Sanwo-Olu said: “Let me use this opportunity to make this rallying call on all true sons and daughters of the Yoruba race and pronounce that in the unifying spirit of the Ojude Oba celebration. “It is my firm hope and belief that the Yoruba race will unite as one behind the momentous candidature of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a proud son of the race and one of the most formidable and experienced politicians to have ever emerged from Africa. Yoruba Lo’ kan! Asiwaju Lo’ kan!”

Ojude Oba has changed

He noted that Ojude Oba Festival had grown in leaps and bounds under the watch of Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, Oba (Dr) Sikiru Kayode Adetona, having becoming a unifying symbol that cut across faiths. Sanwo-Olu told the gathering that governments of Lagos and Ogun States, would continue to collaborate in the interest of their people While recalling that the reconstruction of Ijebu-Ode/ Epe road was as a result of the synergy that exists between the two states, adding that his administration would extend the reconstruction of the road to Lekki axis of the state.

He also said that the ongoing rail project embarked by his administration would be terminated in Ogun State. “As a proud son of Lagos, it is personally very pleasing to be in this colourful ceremony among my Ijebu brothers and sisters. We the peoples of Lagos and Ogun share a long historical and cultural bond, shaped by the same forces and experiences, nourished by the same waterways, and living up to the same Omoluabi standards and ideals. “This was what spurred my brother Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun and I, in 2021, establish the Lagos-Ogun Joint Development Commission, to collaborate on key areas of mutual benefit and development, and accelerate socio-economic growth for all our communities and our people. “The road network linking Ijebu-Ode, Epe and Lekki is yet another concrete manifestation of our collaboration – Ogun State has completed their own stretch, while we will complete our own end this year, opening up new commercial and logistics opportunities in that axis, and positively impacting the lives of our people, many of whose daily lives cross our joint borders,” he added.

Ogun governor speaks

While governor Abiodun in his remarks, noted that, the theme of the festival was very apt con-sidering that the festival was not celebrated in the last two years as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Abiodun who also joined his age group in on display, said, the celebration of the 2022 festival was an opportunity to gather, pay homage to the monarch and plan ahead for the new year. He noted that, it was imperative for every son and daughter of Ijebuland to take the opportunity of the festival to plan for the continued development of Ijebu-Ode, Ijebuland and the state, stressing that, his administration would continue to put in place measures that would help to develop the tourism sector. The governor seized the opportunity of the celebration to reiterate his administration’s commitment to reviving the Olokola deep seaport project. This, he noted is in line with the transport master plan of the incumbent state government. Abiodun stressed that, his administration would not develop any part of the state at the expense of the other, disclosing that his administration had been able to deliver over one thousand five hundred affordable housing units across the state, reconstructed over a thousand classrooms, renovated over a hundred primary healthcare centers out of the two hundred and thirty-six targeted. “Let me formally announce the revival of the Olokola Deep Seaport in Ogun Waterside area of our state, this is in line with our transport master plan. And the promise I made to our people and our father, the Awujale, is that the port will be built in his lifetime and we will commission that deep sea port,” he said.

Osinusi harps on festival’s importance

in his welcome address, the Chairman, Planning Committee of the festival, Wahab Osinusi, thanked God for the return of the festival after a two year break. He urged the people of Ijebuland to be mindful of the security challenges confronting the nation, remain calm, peaceful and law abiding throughout the duration of the festival. The high point of the event was the colourful parade by the “regberegbes” and the fascinating horse riding by the Balogun (warrior) families where the various horse riders showed their dexterity in horse riding.

Glo-sponsored Ojude Oba ends with winners

The 2022 edition of Ojude Oba festival, sponsored by Globacom, ended in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, on Monday with the company presenting prizes to winners of the various competitions it organized to excite subscribers and guests at the ceremony. In the Ojude Oba festival promotion, Globacom presented tricycles, popularly called “Keke”, to five lucky subscribers. 10 Glo customers went home with television sets, while 10 others were presented with grinding machines.

