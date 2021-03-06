Two years after, Tinubu opens up: We brought Sanwo-Olu to rescue Lagos

*Relief as Gov commissions Pen Cinema flyover

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, yesterday described Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as the one who helped to redirect the governance of the state to the right path, saying governance in the state was already heading in the wrong direction before he was brought in to intervene.

The former Lagos State governor said sometime in 2017 and 2018, the ship of the state seemed to have headed in a very wrong direction before the party leaders decided on hitherto unknown Sanwo- Olu to steer the ship of the state in the right direction. He added that the state has been returned to the path of progress and development, with good leadership quality under the governor as the ship’s captain.

It will be recalled that Sanwo-Olu’s successor, Akinwunmi Ambode, was the governor steering the ship of the state within the period Tinubu was referring to. Tinubu spoke at the inauguration of the iconic dual carriageway 1.4 kilometres Flyover Bridge at Pen Cinema Junction in Agege Local Government Area of the state, saying that Sanwo-Olu has demonstrated good leadership despite obvious challenges.

Tinubu said: “I want to thank you on behalf of all Lagosians for what you have been doing and for the fact that you didn’t let us down. Sometimes in 2017, 2018 the ship of this state seemed to have headed in a very wrong direction, history had it. “We came together, the election came and we chose a democratically elected government of the people by our people and for our people. They said who is Babajide Sanwo-Olu? We said he is guaranteed you will find out.

“Ever since Babajide Sanwo- Olu became the captain, the captain of the ship of our state, he has turned it round in the right direction of progress and development with good leadership quality.’’ In his address, Sanwo-Olu said the Agege Pen Cinema Intersection was at about 20 per cent completion when he assumed office as the governor of the state.

He added that his administration in its quest to achieve the Transportation and Traffic Management Pillar (T) in its strategic THEMES Agenda, deliberately focused on the provision of infrastructure to achieve pre-conceived targets of reducing travel time saving important man-hours that would have otherwise been lost to traffic and providing better riding surface. The governor said: “In line with the State Strategic Transport Master Plan (STMP), we deployed a twopronged approach to infrastructure delivery, so as to bring immediate impactful succour and relief to commuters.

“We prioritise continuation of strategic ongoing roads and link bridges, as well as development of new roads. We also listed many roads for urgent maintenance, and continue with the provision of on-going strategic offices and public buildings. “One of the most critical challenges being experienced on a daily basis by residents, road users along the Agege Pen Cinema axis over the years was the heavy traffic volume occasioned by the geometric increase in traffic volume. “Residents and road users along this axis have clamoured for a solution to the suffocating nature of the perennial traffic gridlock occasioned by the huge human and vehicular traffic, flowing through this intersection.

Like this: Like Loading...