Two years in office: Stakeholders give Kwara governor pass mark

Stakeholders in the affairs of Kwara State have given Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq pass mark on his running of the affairs of the state in the last two years. Speakers at an event held at the Government Banquet Hall, Ilorin, to mark Abdul- Razaq’s administration’s two years in office, unanimously agreed that “Kwara has never had it so good” in terms of infrastructural development and workers welfare, among other things.

Those who gave testimonies about AbdulRazaq’s outstanding performance included the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Hon. Yakubu Danladi-Salihu; Head of Service, Mrs. Susan Oluwole; representatives of the People Living With Disabilities (PWLD), Bashiru Yusuf; victims of #EndSARS protests and Iyaloja of Ipata Market, Balikis AbdulRasheed, among others. Two commissioners and a Permanent Secretary; Femi White (Water Resources), Rotimi Iliasu (Works) and Dr Abubakar Ayinla (Health), also rolled out the achievements of the Abdul- Razaq’s administration. Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Danladi- Salihu, said: “We at the Kwara State House of Assembly are satisfied that Governor AbdulRazaq has done wonderfully well in the last two years. Whoever is saying no to Governor AbdulRazaq is saying no to the progress and development of the state. What the governor needs is our prayer.

He has changed the narrative of Kwara politics and governance. This administration is for all Kwarans. We are solidly behind the governor. “We are satisfied with the governor’s social investment schemes that had taken some Kwarans out of poverty, infrastructural projects scattered across the three senatorial districts as well as regular payment of workers’ salaries and retirees’ pensions.

