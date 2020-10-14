Metro & Crime

Two young men commit suicide in Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Two young men, Ernest Tsue Tyokyaa and Alumun Igbaze, on Monday took their lives in parts of Benue State. The first victim, Tyokyaa, hanged himself in an examination hall at Victory International College in Nyiev Ward at Daudu in the Guma Local Government Area of the state. New Telegraph was told that the second victim, Igbaze, also committed suicide same day in the night at Mbaayilamo, Mbaadi in Mbapen Ward in the Buruku Local Government Area.

Tyokyaa’s body was discovered dangling in the school by a group of women who went to fetch water around the premises. His body was later deposited at the Daudu mortuary by policemen. Reasons for their actions were unknown at the time of filing this report as they left no suicide notes. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene, said she was yet to receive details of both incidents.

Our Reporters

