Two young men commit suicide in Benue

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

 

Two young men in Benue State on Monday threw their families into mourning as they allegedly committed suicide.
The first victim, Ernest Tsue Tyokyaa hanged himself in an examination hall at Victory International College in Nyiev Council Ward at Daudu in Guma Local Government Area of the state.
New Telegraph learnt that the second victim, Alumun Igbaze, also committed suicide same day in the night at Mbaayilamo, Mbaadi in Mbapen Council Ward of Buruku Local Government Area.
It was gathered that Tyokyaa’s lifeless body was discovered dangling in the school by a group of women who went to fetch water around the premises.
His body was said to have been deposited at the morgue in the Daudu Mortuary by men of the state police command.
Reasons for their action were unknown at the time of filing this report as they were reported to have left no suicide notes.
When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer Deputy Superintendent, DSP, Catherine Anene said she was yet to receive details of both incidents.

