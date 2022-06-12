Body & Soul

TY Bello, Cobhams Asuquo to teach songwriting skills as Make Music Lagos returns

Professional songwriter and singer, Cobhams Asuquo, TY Bello, Nosa and many others have been listed among instructors that will headline the songwriting and art boot camp planned by Make Music Lagos.

 

At the press conference to unveil plans for the 2022 edition of the music event, the team leader of Make Music Lagos and coordinator of Showgear Nigeria, Adeola Akinyemi, explained that Make Music Lagos is part of a global alliance that celebrate music with head quarters in New York.

 

She stated that before Make Music became a global alliance, it first started as Fête de la Musique in Paris in 1982 under the direction Jack Lang, the then Minister of Culture of France, and Maurice Fleuret. Fête de la Musique is a celebration of World Music Day where everyone and anyone can share their love for music.

 

The event, which are held in commemoration of the World Music Day every 21st June is now in its 7th consecutive year in Nigeria, and promises to be extra special as it also marks the 40th anniversary. To make it a memorable 40th celebration, Make Music Day 2022 celebrations will kickoff across Lagos and other Nigerian cities like Abuja, Uyo, Ibadan, Owerri and Ado-Ekiti on 16th June and run till 26th June 2022 with a host of free concerts.

“Early in the year, we promised a scaled-up version of the Make Music Day celebration for 2022 and we are excited to be able to deliver on our promise with these landmark celebrations. Ourdesire is to deliver unforgettable experiences and boost the music culture in Nigeria andthe rest of Africa so I encourage fans and industry insiders not to miss out on the eventsthis year,” Adeola Akinyemi explained.

 

Listing some of the events that will make up the several events across cities, there will be Open Mic Nights, ‘Learn to Play’, ‘Learn to DJ’, ‘Music Business Conference’, ‘Songwriting and Artist Boot camps’ among other. On the ‘Learn to Play’ program, Chord5 House of Music and Art and Dopree Music Studio and School are one of the top collaborators who would be giving classes on how to play the keyboard, drums and many other instruments.

 

Represented by Music Directors Moyinoluwa Nwevo and Faith Lana respectively, they explained they are excited about the up coming event. The biggest concert which is often regarded as the Shutdown and closing Concert on 26th June is said to hold at Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, where music stars like Johnny Drille, Magixx, Cavemen, Helen Ibe, Mike Abdul, and Sunkey Daniels among others will perform

 

