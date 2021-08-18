TY Holdings acquires additional 60% shares in BOC Gases

BOC Gases Nigeria Plc has notified Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the investing public that TY Holdings Limited has acquired additional 249,746,823 ordinary shares in the firm, being 60 per cent of the entire shares in the company previously owned by BOC Holdings UK (a member of the Linde Group). According to a statement signed by the Company Secretary, Mrs. Ronke Segun-Alabi, the purchase is in addition to the existing 12 per cent shares of the company owned by TY Holdings Limited prior to this transaction, bringing the ownership of TY Holdings Limited in BOC Gases Nigeria Plc to 72 per cent.

“This change in the ownership of BOC Gases Nigeria Plc was effective on 13th day of August 2021. BOC Gases Nigeria Plc assures its esteemed shareholders and the public that the company will make certain that it sustains the reputation and standing it has built over the last 62 years,” the statement noted. BOC Gases posted a profit after tax of N168.437 million for the half year ended June 30, 2021. This represents 27.30 per cent growth over N132.312 million reported in 2020, profit before tax stood at N244.149 million as against N194.576 million posted in 2020, accounting for a growth of 25.47 per cent.

Revenue grew by 19.98 per cent from N1.476 billion in 2020 to N1.771 billion in 2021. Cost of sales stood at N864.532 million in 2021 as against N726.793 million recorded in 2020. Trading License holders were recently notified the investing public of the reclassification of B.O.C Gases Plc from the Low- Priced Stock Group to the Medium-Priced Stock Group, in line with The NGX’s Pricing Methodology framework. According to a notice from NGX, equity securities of Quoted Companies on the Exchange (NGX) are classified into three Stock Price Groups or Categories – High-Priced, Medium Priced, and Low- Priced Stocks, based on their market price.

Like this: Like Loading...