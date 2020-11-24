Tycoon Entertainment signs official backup singer for artist ‘Evih’

Fast growing showbiz company, Tycoon Entertainment has employed the services of Joey Emmanuel as the official back up singer for its label artist, Evans Oghenekaro Ambakaderemo better known as ‘Evih’ to further position him in the entertainment industry at large.

The newly signed backup singer, Emmanuel is a multi-talented live band expert and signed a long-term deal by the entertainment company to work hand in glove with Evih whose style of music is distinctive.

Speaking on joining the Tycoon family, an excited Emmanuel, however, expressed gratitude towards the label and also said working with the artist will help enhance their singing and performing skills respectively.

It is, however, important to note that Evih is a prolific songwriter, vocalist and an amazing performer with well over 20 songs. The Delta-born artiste and graduate of Business Administration from the University of Benin started music at a very tender age and his love for good music has kept him growing this far.

