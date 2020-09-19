TYL games partners 9mobile, MTN on gaming experience

A new gaming platform named TYLgames has partnered with two telecommunication giants, MTN and 9monile to offer unique gaming proposition in the Nigeria’s lottery industry. TYLgames has turned the focus away from gaming, and now placing it in gamers’ hands the power to transform lives with each game they play hence the acronym “TYL”. TYLgames, a gaming (Lottery) platform that is designed to positively touch gamers lives one game at a time. The focus is on gamers rather than on the gaming platform; placing in their hands the power to transform their lives with each game they play hence the acronym “TYL”.

TYL is an Instant Play, Instant Win, Instant Cashout game played on SMS, USSD, and Mobile Web platforms with the short code 33088. There are currently two games available to choose from, an instant numbers game tagged “SHOKI” and “SHAFFLE” which is a daily raffle game.

With N100 game cost, a player can win up to N100,000 instantly and up to N1,000,000 in 24 hours by dialing or texting to 33088 or *33088# for USSD respectively or log on to www.tylgames.com TYL brings financial relief to the masses by providing the avenue to win instant cash to cover day-to-day living costs. With just N100, a player can win and cash out a minimum of N1, 000 instantly, several times a day. The best part of it is that a player can do this privately and confidentially, 24 hours of the day.

Like this: Like Loading...