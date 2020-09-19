News

TYL games partners 9mobile, MTN on gaming experience

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

A new gaming platform named TYLgames has partnered with two telecommunication giants, MTN and 9monile to offer unique gaming proposition in the Nigeria’s lottery industry. TYLgames has turned the focus away from gaming, and now placing it in gamers’ hands the power to transform lives with each game they play hence the acronym “TYL”. TYLgames, a gaming (Lottery) platform that is designed to positively touch gamers lives one game at a time. The focus is on gamers rather than on the gaming platform; placing in their hands the power to transform their lives with each game they play hence the acronym “TYL”.

TYL is an Instant Play, Instant Win, Instant Cashout game played on SMS, USSD, and Mobile Web platforms with the short code 33088. There are currently two games available to choose from, an instant numbers game tagged “SHOKI” and “SHAFFLE” which is a daily raffle game.

With N100 game cost, a player can win up to N100,000 instantly and up to N1,000,000 in 24 hours by dialing or texting to 33088 or *33088# for USSD respectively or log on to www.tylgames.com TYL brings financial relief to the masses by providing the avenue to win instant cash to cover day-to-day living costs. With just N100, a player can win and cash out a minimum of N1, 000 instantly, several times a day. The best part of it is that a player can do this privately and confidentially, 24 hours of the day.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Obasanjo: Africa may be worst for COVID-19 if…

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has expressed fear that if Africa should relax its fight against Coronavirus Disease (COVID- 19) pandemic, the continent could become the worst affected from the economic fallout of the crisis, and millions of Africans, including youths could be pushed into extreme poverty.   According to him, the outbreak of the raging […]
News

Lions Club urges youths to avoid drug abuse

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

The International Association of Lions Clubs, District 4040B-2, Nigeria, has called on Nigerian youths to stay away from drug abuse as it is not only dangerous to their health but also to their future as leaders of tomorrow.   The association stated this during a road walk awareness campaign to sensitize the youths in Oregun […]
News

FIRS: Landlords, property agents to remit 6% on tenancy, lease agreement

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

Landlords and property agents are mandated to charge six per cent on tenancy transactions as Stamp Duty and remit same to Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) in line with the Stamp Duty Act. Executive Chairman of FIRS, Muhammad Nami, who was quoted in a statement issued yesterday by Director of Communications, Dr. Abdullahi Ismaila Ahmad, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: