Type 2 Diabetes: Artificial pancreas successfully tried – Study

Researchers from the Wellcome-MRC Institute of Metabolic Science at the University of Cambridge, London have developed an artificial pancreas that can help maintain healthy glucose levels. The results of the trial was published yesterday in the journal ‘Nature Medicine,’ where the team reported the first trial of the device in a wider population living with type 2 diabetes (not requiring kidney dialysis). The device combines an off-the-shelf glucose monitor and insulin pump with an app developed by the team, known as CamAPS HX.

This app is run by an algorithm that predicts how much insulin is required to maintain glucose levels in the target range. The researchers have previously shown that an artificial pancreas run by a similar algorithm is effective for patients living with type 1 diabetes, from adults through to very young children.

They have also successfully trialled the device in patients with type 2 diabetes who require kidney dialysis. The researchers recruited 26 patients from the Wolfson Diabetes and Endocrine Clinic at Addenbrooke’s Hospital, part of Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, and a local group of GP surgeries. The patients were randomly allocated to one of two groups.

