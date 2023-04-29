Tyre Detaches From Truck, Kills Vulcaniser In Osogbo

A middle-aged vulcaniser on Saturday morning died after tyres from a trailer truck got detached on a highway and hit him along with an iron rod.

The unfortunate incident happened in front of his vulcanising stand, located along Fakunle Area, Osogbo, Osun State capital.

It was learnt that the accident, which occurred at about 7.00a.m, let many sympathizers traumatised, as the head of the deceased was reportedly broken by the impact of the tyres.

An eyewitness, who was lucky to have escaped being knocked down by the tyres, explained that the tyres (two tyres attached to a rim) bounced over his head and knocked down the vulcaniser, who was standing in front of him.

He said the tyres later bounced off, after hitting the vulcaniser, to knock down a woman that sells food close to the vulcaniser, and her daughter.

“I and my friend, Murphy were gisting with the vulcaniser, where he was brushing his teeth with a chewing stick before a woman that was traveling to Ore/Ondo called him for direction.

“It was while giving direction to the woman that the tyres that flew off from the trailer knocked him down and killed him instantly.

“If he had not gone to attend to the woman, he would not have been hit by the tyres.” he said

New Telegraph learnt that the witness, and other commercial motorcyclists, later chased after the trailer drivers, who veered into Ataoja Police Station in Osogbo, after sensing danger.

It is reported that the driver is now being detained by policemen at the Ataoja Police Station with the trailer.

However, the other two persons knocked down by the tyres, had been taken to Osun State University Teaching Hospital, where they are reported to be recuperating and treated.

The late vulcanizer’s corpse is also said to have been removed by his family members.

Efforts to speak with Osun Police Spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola, on the accident, were unsuccessful as her phone number was not reachable.