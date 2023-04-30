Tyre Tetaches From Moving Truck, Kills Vulcaniser In Osogbo

A middle-aged vulcanizer on Saturday morning died after tyres from a trailer truck got detached and slammed into him at high speed. The unfortunate incident happened in front of his vulcanizing stand, located along the Fakunle area in Osogbo, Osun State capital.

It was learnt that the accident, which occurred at about 7.00am, left many sympathisers traumatised as the head of the deceased was reportedly broken by the impact of the tyres. An eyewitness, who was lucky to have escaped being knocked down by the tyres, explained that the tyres (two tyres attached to a rim) bounced over his head and knocked down the vulcaniser, who was standing in front of him.

He said the tyres later bounced off, after hitting the vulcaniser, to knock down a woman that sells food close to the vulcaniser and her daughter. “I and my friend Murphy were discussing with the vulcaniser while he was brushing his teeth with a chewing stick, before a woman that was traveling to Ore/Ondo called him for directions on the route to Ore. “It was while giving direction to the woman that the tyres that flew off from the trailer knocked him down and killed him instantly.

“If he had not gone to attend to the woman, he would not have been hit by the tyres,” he said. Sunday Telegraph learnt that the witness, and other commercial motorcyclists, later pursued the trailer driver who veered into Ataoja Police Station in Osogbo, after sensing danger. It was reported that the driver is now being detained by Police at the Ataoja Police Station with the trailer.

However, the other two persons knocked down by the tyres, had been taken to the Osun State University Teaching Hospital, where they are reported to be recuperating