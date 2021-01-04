Sports

Tyson Fury: Anthony Joshua has ‘confidence issue’ 

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

*Predicts early KO

Tyson Fury believes Anthony Joshua has a confidence problem and claims he could knock out his heavyweight rival inside two rounds.
A unification fight is potentially on the cards this year between WBC champion Fury and Joshua, who holds the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO belts.
Speaking after beating Kubrat Pulev last month, Joshua said he wanted to take Fury’s “head off his shoulders”, but Fury does not believe his rival’s bravado.
“I don’t believe he’s as good as people crack him up to be, or he doesn’t believe he is in his own self,” Fury said on Sky Sports. “He’s got a confidence issue. He’s coming off two shaky performances and boxing is all about who is in form and who isn’t.
“On his last two fights, he’s not in form. On mine, I am, so momentum is with me and I just believe take him out early, very early, maybe even one round or two rounds.”
Fury is optimistic the fight, which would be one of the biggest in British boxing history, will take place as soon as is practically possible, reports PA Media.
“Whenever the world gets back to normal, whatever normal may consist of after this pandemic, then that’s when this fight is going to happen,” he added. “This fight has been brewing for a long time. They’ve been avoiding me for a long time and now it’s finally got to happen.
“They either run away from the fight and announce it publicly or they take the fight. Either way it’s a lose-lose situation for him.”
Fury believes there is an imperative for the fight to happen sooner rather than later, comparing the bout to the one between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao that finally took place in 2015.
“Boxing is one of those sports where rarely do you see the best fight the best,” said Fury. “It’s always the champion picks his opponents and you never get the two top guys fighting each other.
“We saw the Mayweather-Pacquiao fight, we were waiting for that fight for 10 years. When it finally happened, I believe Pacquiao was past his best. It maybe should have happened four or five years earlier.
“So hopefully we get to go one-on-one combat with not only the two best heavyweights out there but two heavyweights who are in their prime and not past it.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Hoodlums attack Complete Sports

Posted on Author Reporter

  The head office of Complete Communications Limited, publishers of Complete Sports newspapers in Okota, Lagos, Nigeria has been attacked by hoodlums. The hoodlums took advantage of the curfew imposed by the Lagos State Government in the wake of the violence and looting that engulfed the state in the aftermath of the #EndSARS protests in […]
Sports

N1m DStv Ccredit for hole-in-one at DStv Premium Golf Day

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Any golfer who plays a hole-inone at the maiden DStv Premium Golf Day will be rewarded with N1million credit on their DStv Premium account. The prize, named the Adewunmi Ogunsanya Hole-in-One Prize, is one of the big draws at the event, which holds today at the Ikeja Golf Club in Lagos. This was announced in […]
Sports

We’re paying for NFF’s wrong decision on Rohr –Odegbami

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Ex-international, Segun Odegbami, has said Nigerians are paying for the wrong decision made by the leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), led by Amaju Pinnick, over the renewal of the contract of the Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr.   Writing in his column on Saturday, Odegbami said there was no need for the federation […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica