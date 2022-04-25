Sports

Tyson Fury retains WBC title at Wembley, vows to retire

Posted on

WBC champion Tyson Fury produced a stunning one-punch stoppage in the sixth round to beat fellow Briton Dillian Whyte and then insisted he will retire from boxing.

 

Fury dominated what was a scrappy bout and then unleashed a vicious right uppercut. Whyte, admirably, got to his feet within the count before staggering into the referee as the fight was halted. “This might be the final curtain for the Gypsy King,” Fury said post-fight.

 

He added later: “I’ve spent a lot of time on the road. I’ve been away for a long time. I fulfilled everything I’ve ever wanted to fulfil. “I will retire as only the second heavyweight in history, after Rocky Marciano, to retire undefeated. I was unbeatable at this game.” Fury – who also retained his Ring Magazine belt – is unbeaten in 33 bouts, while Whyte – suffering his third loss in 31 fights – fell short on his first attempt at a world title.

 

If Fury does decide to hang up the gloves, the 33-yearold will miss out on an opportunity to fight for the undisputed crown – a fight which could potentially be staged later this year – and a chance to cement his status as Britain’s greatest ever heavyweight.

 

