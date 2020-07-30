Tyson Fury vows to destroy Wilder, Joshua

Reigning World Boxing Council WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury has continued with his war of words with rivals Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua. Fury has vowed to destroy his Wilder and Joshua when they clash later on in the year according to report by Daily Star.

The Gypsy King already showed the quality he is made of after dispatching the Bronze Bomber in their second bout in February. Fury handed the American boxer his first professional defeat in the heavyweight category after forcing to kiss the canvass in the seventh round. Although, the 34-year-old has triggered the trilogy clause in their contract and they are scheduled to battle again later this year to decide the ultimate winner. Apart from Wilder, Fury also called out Anthony Joshua saying he will annihilate both of them and anyone else who cares to face him.

He said: “I’m coming for Wilder first, then I’m going to come for Joshua. “Then I’m going all out for whoever else wants the smoke. You’re all getting annihilated, every single one of you. “Ain’t no stopping us now. Anyone who does will get smashed to bits, terminated, plowed over like a stone in the road. “I’m getting better with age, like a fine wine.”

Like this: Like Loading...