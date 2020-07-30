Sports

Tyson Fury vows to destroy Wilder, Joshua

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Reigning World Boxing Council WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury has continued with his war of words with rivals Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua. Fury has vowed to destroy his Wilder and Joshua when they clash later on in the year according to report by Daily Star.

The Gypsy King already showed the quality he is made of after dispatching the Bronze Bomber in their second bout in February. Fury handed the American boxer his first professional defeat in the heavyweight category after forcing to kiss the canvass in the seventh round. Although, the 34-year-old has triggered the trilogy clause in their contract and they are scheduled to battle again later this year to decide the ultimate winner. Apart from Wilder, Fury also called out Anthony Joshua saying he will annihilate both of them and anyone else who cares to face him.

He said: “I’m coming for Wilder first, then I’m going to come for Joshua. “Then I’m going all out for whoever else wants the smoke. You’re all getting annihilated, every single one of you. “Ain’t no stopping us now. Anyone who does will get smashed to bits, terminated, plowed over like a stone in the road. “I’m getting better with age, like a fine wine.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

CAF gives August 31 deadline for FAs to submit Inter-Club teams

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson ABUJA

Confederation of African Football has given an August 31 deadline for its federations to submit their representatives for the inter-club competitions – the CAF Champions League and the CAF Confederation Cup.   According to information obtained from CAF website, the decision was in line with CAF’s decision to start both competitions in October. So far, […]
Sports

EPL transfer window opens July 27

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Premier League and English Football League summer transfer windows will be open for 10 weeks between July 27 and October 5, subject to FIFA approval. In addition, the Premier League and EFL say there will be a domesticonly window between October 5 and 16. “During this window, clubs will only be able to trade […]
Sports

EPL: Mourinho’s Spurs cage Foxes to move up to sixth

Posted on Author Reporter

…as late drama leaves Cherries on brink after Saints’ loss Tottenham boosted their chances of Europa League football next season and inflicted a huge blow on Leicester’s Champions League ambitions with a superb performance. Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester side have been in the Premier League’s top four for much of the season but a devastating away […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: