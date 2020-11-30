Sports

Tyson, Jones Jr draw in ‘exhibition’ bout

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

Mike Tyson said he will “continue to go further and do more” in the boxing ring after his return to the sport ended in an engaging draw with Roy Jones Jr.

 

The 54-year-old former world heavyweight champion ended 15 years of inactivity to take on 51-year-old Jones in a high-profile pay-per-view ‘exhibition’ – but fears the pair would serve up a some form of money-making farce were not realised as they did enough to provide entertainment.

 

While rap artist Snoop Dogg said it was like watching “two of my uncles fighting at a barbecue” during his stint as a ringside commentator at the spectator- less Staples Center in Los Angeles, former world champions including David Haye, Lennox Lewis and George Foreman expressed satisfaction.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Gattuso hails Osimhen’s debut goal for Napoli

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

It was mission accomplished for Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, as he finally scored his first goal in the Serie A after helping Napoli to a 4-1 victory over Atalanta was however not only the former Lille star that heave a sigh of relief, Napoli coach, Gennaro Gattuso, was also over the moon with the […]
Sports

Willian confirms Chelsea exit

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Brazil winger Willian has confirmed he has left Chelsea after seven years at the club. Willian, 32, missed Chelsea’s Champions League defeat by Bayern Munich on Saturday with an ankle injury and is now out of contract. BBC Sport reported last week that Arsenal were closing in on a deal for the midfielder.   “The […]
Sports

Arsenal frustrated as Ozil snubs S’Arabia, Qatar calls

Posted on Author Reporter

  Clubs in Saudi Arabia and Qatar have enquired about Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil, according to reports. The 31-year-old has been frozen out of the first-team squad, having not featured since before the COVID-19 lockdown in March. Fanatik has reported that Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr are ready to tempt Ozil away with an annual salary […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: