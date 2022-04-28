TyStrngz: Meet the tech guru by day, musician by night making his mark

At age 22, Oretayo Fatokun now has life in full view ahead and looks determined to actualize his dreams, one strum of the guitar at a time. The talented singer and self-taught multi-instrumentalists is driven to achieve African excellence as a tech and music.

The first of four children to Dr. and Mrs. Fatokun, TyStringz was always a brilliant mind blessed with an affinity for academic excellence and an innate love of music. Born on December 6, 1993 at Agosasa, Ogun State. He had his primary education at King Solomon Academy and proceeded for Secondary Education at The Ambassadors College, both located at Ota, Ogun State.

By age 19, he graduated with a degree in Computer Science from Covenant University in Nigeria. After serving his mandatory year-long teaching requirement, he enrolled in the prestigious Loyola University in Chicago. Here he attained a master’s in information technology with specifications in Cyber security and graduated Summa Cum Laude at the age of 22.

Oretayo Fatokun otherwise known as TyStringz recently graduated First Class Degree in Information Technology (IT) from Loyal University, Chicago. He scored a cumulative CGPA of 3.933 in his Master of Science (Msc) at the Chicago based institution. The singer’s skills as a Cloud Engineer has been courted by tech giants such as Microsoft among other top brands.

TyStringz philosophizes, “For me, there are no half-measures. What drives me is an innate desire, an obsession to excel at whatever I do. I push myself so hard and try to outdo the last work. As they say, a man is as good as their last job. It is what drives me to excel in tech and music. Incidentally, these are two things I love to do so dearly.”

“For me, the journey to success is a marathon but I do not fail to acknowledge the little wins. I’m heading somewhere and I feel right about the direction where I’m headed,” he adds.

With a desire to always give an extra, the singer teams up with Afrobeat rave, L.A.X and Producer Marphy Jay on his new single entitled, ‘Shy’. He gives more insights, “’Shy’ redirects flowing positivity into empowerment allowing my listener to feel confident and blossom upon hearing such an inspirational song. The writing process was instantaneous. On my first-listen, I could feel the energy along with emotion which helped me create the lyrics and melody which helped to give a direction for the song.

Taking an introspection into his music journey, TyStringz admits, “My music is evolving as I am getting more confident, free minded, creating and writing more freely. It is getting better, expressive and intentionally and I believe it can only get better from here.”

“In my new song, sincerity bleeds through my songwriting. My new Afrobeats single centers around empowering women to realize what beautiful creatures they are. With percussion being paramount, the beat allows me to become loose and free. You could call it a sunny infusion of tropical fun mixing with lush instrumentals, melting away any insecurities.

With his EP within sight, he explains, “My plans for my EP would be inspired greatly on my next release Shy. I really believe this next song would open me to a myriad of opportunities and attention from new fans along with a great audience reach. This would help attract the atmosphere I desire to have before I drop my EP. I have a lot of songs recorded and waiting in archive.”

It’s no less for TyStringz in music. With a dint of hardwork, he now boasts of an enviable archive of over 100 self-penned songs. His debut single ‘Shalaye’ in 2021 amassed over 150,000 views on YouTube while his most recent track ‘Far Away,’ has gained an excess of 500,000 views in just three weeks. His song, Shalaye (Reloaded) hit number two on iTunes Worldwide Songs Chart and was recognized with a plaque. TyStringz has also opened for mega Afrobeats stars such as Davido and P-Square.

