Sports

U-13 JOF Kids Cup: Ayo Babes, Junior Arsenal clash in final on Sunday

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Ayo Babes of Ajeromi will clash with Junior Arsenal as the final of U-13 JOF Kids Cup takes place at the Campos Mini Stadium, Lagos on Sunday just as the sponsors of the competition announced mouth-watering cash prizes for the winners.

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of JOF Nigeria Limited, the sponsor of the tournament, Dr. Olusegun Olugboyegun, told a press conference that the winner of this year’s tournament will go home with the sum of N300, 000 as the cash prize alongside a giant trophy. The CEO, who was represented at the press conference by the company’s Director of Strategic Support Services, Adeyinka Adetunji, said the runners up would get N200, 000 while the third placed team will smile home with N150, 000. The fourth placed team will earn the sum of N100, 000.

“In addition to the trophy and cash prizes, we have also made provisions for some gift for the individual players who have distinguished themselves during the tournament. In JOF Nigeria Limited, we believe we have a duty to encourage, support, and project this type of competitions and other constructive youth events in our country,” he said. Ayo Babes of Ajeromi beat Prince Boys of Lekki 2-0, while AZ Zola Babes from Ijegun could not withstand Jnr. Arsenal in the second semifinal cracker that ended 3-1.

