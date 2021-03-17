U-13 JOF Kids Cup: Teams fight for semis tickets

The ongoing U-13 JOF Kids Football Championship reaches its quarter final stage with the youngsters ready for battles to book places on the semi finals of the tournament. The second U-13 JOF Kids Cup 2021 has produced exciting football fireworks from the players and the last eight stage will no doubt be another opportunity for the teams to prove their supremacy on their way to the final. The quarterfinals will be played at two centres; St Mary International School, Coker and White Sand playground in Lekki, Lagos. According to the match scheduled the first set of games will be decided on Wednesday with AZ Zola Babes of Ijegun slugging it out against Abu Babes of Ibeju Lekko and Rock Star of Ojodu playing against Jnr. Arsenal of Alimosho. On Thursday, Ago Babes of Ajeromi and Young Stars of Lagos Island will trade tackles, while Edebo United of Ovanikoro will fight against Prince Boys of Lekki. Sponsored by JOF Nigeria Limited, the second U-13 JOF Kids Cup is a 32-team tournament being played in knockout basis.
Related Articles
Barcelona confirm €122m salary cuts, announce presidential election schedule
Barcelona have officially announced the club has ratified an agreement over a reduction in salary for players and staff, as well as confirming the schedule for the upcoming presidential election. Goal understands the salary reduction will come in the form of a deferred payment of €122 million (£110m/$146m) . Barca were hoping to save […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
We’re ready for Eagles, says Leone Stars coach
Leaone Stars of Sierra Leone handler, John Keister, has said his wards can beat the Super Eagles in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier taking place at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium today. Keister explained that he is positive of getting a good result against the Super Eagles. “I want the nation to be positive about […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Aruna, Meshref lead Africa to ITTF World Cup
Despite finishing as runner’s up at the 2020 African Cup in Tunisia earlier this year, Aruna Quadri will be leading Team Africa to the ITTF Men’s World Cup scheduled for November in China. The Nigerian was listed among the top 20 players in the world that will compete at the championships. In a statement […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)