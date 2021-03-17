U-13 JOF Kids Cup: Teams fight for semis tickets

The ongoing U-13 JOF Kids Football Championship reaches its quarter final stage with the youngsters ready for battles to book places on the semi finals of the tournament. The second U-13 JOF Kids Cup 2021 has produced exciting football fireworks from the players and the last eight stage will no doubt be another opportunity for the teams to prove their supremacy on their way to the final. The quarterfinals will be played at two centres; St Mary International School, Coker and White Sand playground in Lekki, Lagos. According to the match scheduled the first set of games will be decided on Wednesday with AZ Zola Babes of Ijegun slugging it out against Abu Babes of Ibeju Lekko and Rock Star of Ojodu playing against Jnr. Arsenal of Alimosho. On Thursday, Ago Babes of Ajeromi and Young Stars of Lagos Island will trade tackles, while Edebo United of Ovanikoro will fight against Prince Boys of Lekki. Sponsored by JOF Nigeria Limited, the second U-13 JOF Kids Cup is a 32-team tournament being played in knockout basis.

