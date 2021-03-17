Sports

U-13 JOF Kids Cup: Teams fight for semis tickets

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The ongoing U-13 JOF Kids Football Championship reaches its quarter final stage with the youngsters ready for battles to book places on the semi finals of the tournament. The second U-13 JOF Kids Cup 2021 has produced exciting football fireworks from the players and the last eight stage will no doubt be another opportunity for the teams to prove their supremacy on their way to the final. The quarterfinals will be played at two centres; St Mary International School, Coker and White Sand playground in Lekki, Lagos. According to the match scheduled the first set of games will be decided on Wednesday with AZ Zola Babes of Ijegun slugging it out against Abu Babes of Ibeju Lekko and Rock Star of Ojodu playing against Jnr. Arsenal of Alimosho. On Thursday, Ago Babes of Ajeromi and Young Stars of Lagos Island will trade tackles, while Edebo United of Ovanikoro will fight against Prince Boys of Lekki. Sponsored by JOF Nigeria Limited, the second U-13 JOF Kids Cup is a 32-team tournament being played in knockout basis.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Barcelona confirm €122m salary cuts, announce presidential election schedule

Posted on Author Reporter

  Barcelona have officially announced the club has ratified an agreement over a reduction in salary for players and staff, as well as confirming the schedule for the upcoming presidential election. Goal understands the salary reduction will come in the form of a deferred payment of €122 million (£110m/$146m) . Barca were hoping to save […]
Sports

We’re ready for Eagles, says Leone Stars coach

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Leaone Stars of Sierra Leone handler, John Keister, has said his wards can beat the Super Eagles in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier taking place at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium today. Keister explained that he is positive of getting a good result against the Super Eagles. “I want the nation to be positive about […]
Sports

Aruna, Meshref lead Africa to ITTF World Cup

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Despite finishing as runner’s up at the 2020 African Cup in Tunisia earlier this year, Aruna Quadri will be leading Team Africa to the ITTF Men’s World Cup scheduled for November in China.   The Nigerian was listed among the top 20 players in the world that will compete at the championships. In a statement […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica