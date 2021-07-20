U-15 Eko Football FCAAN Tourney: Azeez Fatai the hero as Team Ikorodu lifts trophy

Teslim Thunder Balogun Academy’s goalkeeper, Azeez Fatai, was the hero for Team Ikorodu as he helped his team to win the U-15 Eko Football FCAAN Tournament that was concluded at the Agege Township Stadium, Lagos on yerterday.

Team Ikorodu defeated Team Badagry 4-1 on penalties after the two sides failed to get a goal during the regulation time. Azeez Fatai saved two penalties for Team Ikorodu, as his team ran away with the trophy to the delight of their officials.

Speaking after the final, the Nigeria Football Federation vice president and Lagos State Football Association chairman, Seyi Akinwunmi, said he was happy with the performance of the youngsters.

“This competition was anotheropportunityforthese youngsters to show their talents to the world,” he said.

