U-15 League: MTN, Akinwunmi applaud quality of football

Telecommunications outfit, MTN, and the 1st vice president of the Nigeria Football Federation, Seyi Akinwunmi, have applauded the performance of the clubs that participated at the just concluded LaLiga/Nigeria Professional Football League U-15 tournament won by Remo Stars in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.

At the final played on Sunday, RemoStarsscored agoalineachhalf todefeatShootingStarsof Ibadan2-0. MTN representative at the final, Senior Manager, Sponsorship and Promotion, MTN Nigeria, Osaze Ebueku, said even though the tournament ended, the game would continue. “The tournament has ended but the games continue,” he said.

 

“For us (MTN), we are very excited, this is money well spent, we saw the talents that came through, we saw how passionate the players were and this is the future of our football. “Grassroots youth football is where we are looking forward to as to get stars into the Super Eagles.

 

We all know our pin point, we are not just in it for the short term, this is what we want to do together with all the partners involved, so excited about the turnout and performance of every player.”

 

Also present at the final the 1st Vice President of the NFF, Akinwunmi, said the federation was happy with the quality of play at the championship.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

