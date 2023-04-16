U-17 AFCON: Eaglets await visas to Germany

The Golden Eaglets are still waiting to be granted entry visas for a training tour of Germany prior to the U17 AFCON, officials informed SCORENigeria The team’s departure has been surrounded by uncertainties as the U17 AFCON kick-off in Algeria is fast approaching. The Eaglets under the tutelage of coach Nduka Ugbade won the U17 AFCON qualifying tournament in Ghana last year. They have been training in Abuja for the past few weeks as they stepped up their build-up for the AFCON. They are drawn in the first round of the U17 AFCON with Morocco, South Africa and Zambia. The top four teams at this tournament will advance to the U17 FIFA World Cup later in the year. The AFCON begins on April 29.
