U-17 AFCON: Eaglets face Cote d’Ivoire Wednesday

The Golden Eaglets will open their qualifying campaign for the U17 AFCON in Togo on Wednesday against Cote d’Ivoire. The Group B match is slated for 4pm local time at Stade Municipal in Lome. The Nigeria U17s will play their final group game against arch-rivals Ghana three days later at the same venue. The semifinals are fixed for January 14, while third-place and final will played three days later. The two finalists will advance to the U17 AFCON in Morocco in July. The Eagles are booked at the Hotel Novelas Stars along with Ghana. They will depart for Togo on Saturday.
Related Articles
Man United modify Old Trafford to hold 23,500 socially distanced fans
Manchester United have modified Old Trafford to accommodate 23,500 socially distanced spectators, and say they are “bemused” by the ongoing ban on fans at stadiums. The government had proposed crowds be gradually reintroduced from the start of October but made a U-turn following a rise in coronavirus cases. “We received government guidelines,” said Collette Roche, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
NFF management, staff to undergo COVID-19 tests
Management and officials of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) will undergo coronavirus pandemic tests at the Secretariat of the Federation, Sunday Dankaro House, National Stadium Complex, Abuja on Thursday. General Secretary of the Federation, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi addressed the management and staff on Wednesday, informing them that this becomes pertinent following the positive test of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
EPL: Mourinho’s Spurs cage Foxes to move up to sixth
…as late drama leaves Cherries on brink after Saints’ loss Tottenham boosted their chances of Europa League football next season and inflicted a huge blow on Leicester’s Champions League ambitions with a superb performance. Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester side have been in the Premier League’s top four for much of the season but a devastating away […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)