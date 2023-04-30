U-17 AFCON: Every Country Wants To Beat Nigeria –Ugbade

Nigeria U-17 coach, Uduka Ugbade, has admitted that all the countries at the Africa U-17 Cup of Nations that kicked off in Algeria on Saturday all want to beat the Golden Eaglets of Nigeria.

Speaking during the team’s press conference ahead of their opening game against Zambia taking place on Sunday (today), the ex-international said the team is currently under pressure to deliver, while also saying that he is not really after the trophy.

“We are under pressure. We know that every team wants to beat Nigeria,”he said.

“I am not so much interested in the trophy as in the development of the players, and the beauty of the game. “These are young players. You can never say after all your preparations what comes next because you are playing technically, you are also playing tactically and also have to consider the psychological discipline of the players.

We want the players to be disciplined to go for 90 minutes to emerge victorious. “To achieve this, we want to do everything humanly possible within the context of our strength and capacity to see that every team that comes against us is subdued.”

Meanwhile, the captain of the team, Precious Williams, has said that Nigeria should not be handed the tag of ‘favourites’, adding that the team respects all opponents in Group B, where they play Zambia, Morocco and South Africa in that order.

He added: “We respect all the teams in the group. We are here to develop our football. We cannot say that we are the favourites be – cause we are yet to play any team in the group.

“Our focus is to play according to the instructions of our coaches. We will defend and attack as a team and help one another to achieve a good result against Zambia.”