U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to face Algeria, Tanzania

The Golden Eaglets of Nigeria have been drawn alongside Tanzania, Algeria, and Congo in group B of the 2021 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).
The draw for the next month’s youth championship was held at the Monotel Dar El Barka hotel in Nouakchott, Mauritania on Wednesday afternoon.
The Golden Eaglets picked the ticket for the 14th edition of the CAF youth tournament after reaching the final of the WAFU B U-17 championship in Togo last month.
Morocco, the host nation, will battle Uganda, Zambia and Ivory Coast in group A while Cameroon, Senegal, Mali and South Africa are in group C.
The overall winners of the three groups, as well as the best runners-up, will advance to the semifinals of the competition.
The competition is scheduled to take place in Morocco from March 13-31, 2021.
The group pairings:

• Group A: Morocco, Uganda, Zambia, Cote d’Ivoire
• Group B: Nigeria, Tanzania, Algeria, Congo
• Group C: Cameroon, Senegal, Mali, South Africa

