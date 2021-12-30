Sports

U-17 football Challenge: Ikpeba hails standard, thanks all

Posted on

A former international, Victor Ikpeba, has commended the standard of the just concluded Five-a –side football Challenge which he sponsored in Warri during the Christmas period. Ikpeba said the enthusiasm and standard exhibited by the participating teams were s huge surprise to him. “The players were so happy and you can see it from their faces. I was so happy too. It was like the best Christmas for me in many years,” the former Africa Footballer of the Year said. “I was elated and no doubt the organisers also did a good job with a smooth competition all through at a period of festivities. The standard was generally high and the dignitaries who turned up for the final gingered the players to also perform well.” Golden Albion Football Club of Warri won the Victor Ikpeba U-17 Football Challenge, tagged Warri 2021. Golden Albion defeated Great Avengers FC 1-0 with the winning goal scored by Eme Ekemini. Ekemini was voted the tournament Most Valuable Player. He was also the only the player that scored a hat trick in the competition

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

