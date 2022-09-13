U-19 African Nations Volleyball: I’m proud of my team, says Adeniyi

The coach of Nigeria U-19 volleyball team who recently won the 2022 U-19 Boys African Nations Volleyball Championship in Morocco, Adekalu Adeniyi, has heaped praises on his boys, saying he is proud of the team for putting up a top of the bill performance during the competition.

Nigeria beat Egypt 3-0 (25-20, 25-18, 31-29) at the championship to make it a back-to-back victories at the tournament. Adeniyi praised the relentless efforts of the players against Egypt in final.

“I want to thank God Almighty for the opportunity given to me as the head coach to win the U-19 African Nations Volleyball Championship again,” he said.

“I want to also appreciate the Nigeria Volleyball Federation led by Musa Nimrod for their tremendous support to the success of the team as well as every Nigerian. “All the players have special qualities in them and I strongly believe that they will become national assets in the future.

“Today (Sunday) is the happiest day of my life in 2022 because Nigeria retained the trophy won in 2020. The players played according to the game plan from the blast of the whistle and never complained whenever they lost points.”

