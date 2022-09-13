Sports

U-19 African Nations Volleyball: I’m proud of my team, says Adeniyi

Posted on Author Olamilekan Balogun Comment(0)

The coach of Nigeria U-19 volleyball team who recently won the 2022 U-19 Boys African Nations Volleyball Championship in Morocco, Adekalu Adeniyi, has heaped praises on his boys, saying he is proud of the team for putting up a top of the bill performance during the competition.

Nigeria beat Egypt 3-0 (25-20, 25-18, 31-29) at the championship to make it a back-to-back victories at the tournament. Adeniyi praised the relentless efforts of the players against Egypt in final.

 

“I want to thank God Almighty for the opportunity given to me as the head coach to win the U-19 African Nations Volleyball Championship again,” he said.

“I want to also appreciate the Nigeria Volleyball Federation led by Musa Nimrod for their tremendous support to the success of the team as well as every Nigerian. “All the players have special qualities in them and I strongly believe that they will become national assets in the future.

 

“Today (Sunday) is the happiest day of my life in 2022 because Nigeria retained the trophy won in 2020. The players played according to the game plan from the blast of the whistle and never complained whenever they lost points.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Eagles don’t need Ighalo again –Finidi

Posted on Author Segun Bailey Abuja

Former Nigeria international Finidi George has said Al-Shabab forward Odion Ighalo is no longer needed in the Super Eagles as young players are emerging. According to the former Super Eagles star, Rohr who considered recalling Ighalo while he was playing for Manchester United should rather give chances to new players. Ighalo announced his retirement from […]
Sports

Dakkada vs Remo: LMC to investigate attack on match official

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The League Management Company is looking into an altercation that occurred in the Matchday 4 fixture between Dakkada FC and Remo Stars last Sunday in Uyo Images surfaced involving a backroom staff of Dakkada assaulting a match official in the course of the fixture. The LMC is taking a closer look at the match officials […]
Sports

Jackson steals show with 200m victory in Rome

Posted on Author Reporter

  Shericka Jackson outclassed Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah to win the women’s 200 metres at the Rome Diamond League meeting on Thursday as Fred Kerley took the men’s 100m title. Jamaican Thompson-Herah arrived in the Italian capital after 100m victories in Eugene and Rabat but the 29-year-old faced her toughest test in a 200m field […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica