U-19 African Volleyball Championship: Nigeria thrash Cameroon, qualify for final

Nigeria’s U-19 Men’s team confirmed their superiority over Cameroon as they defeated them again in the ongoing U19 African Men’s Volleyball Championship in Morocco. Both teams clashed in the group stage of the competition with Nigeria claiming an outright victory. They came face to face again in the semi-final game played on Thursday at El Jadida Stadium in Morocco and it was Nigeria that carried the day. The Cameroonians dominated the first set and were able to secure the win 25-18 but Nigeria seized control of the match in the set with a 25-21 win. Cameroon tried to bounce back in the 3rd set but the Nigerians proved too much for them by winning 28-26 and further moved ahead to win the 4th set 25-16. The result means that Nigeria has qualified for the final of the competition.

 

