U-20 AFCON: F’Eagles to play Zambia friendlies as Bosso axes 12 players

Seven-time African champions, Flying Eagles of Nigeria will take on their Zambian counterparts in two friendly games in the Nigerian capital city as part of preparations for this year’s Africa U20 Cup of Nations. The tour has been consummated following a request letter from the Nigeria Football Federation on 13th January, and which met with the ready acceptance of the Football Association of Zambia. Through a letter dated 14th January 2023, Adrian Kashala, FAZ’s General Secretary, said the Zambia football-ruling body was agreeable to the proposal.

The proposal for the tour includes FAZ flying the Junior Chipolopolo to Nigeria while the NFF will bear the cost of accommodation, feeding, and other logistics for the Zambia delegation. The two matches will take place on Friday, 27th January and Monday, 30th January 2023 respectively.

Free-scoring Flying Eagles have scored a total of 10 goals in two friendly games since resuming camp after the yuletide period – the latest being a 5-1 mauling of Galadima FC in Abuja on Wednesday. Champions of the WAFU B U20 Championship held in Niger Republic in May 2022, the Flying Eagles have been drawn to play hosts Egypt, Senegal and Mozambique in Group A of the Africa U20 Cup of Nations taking place 19th February – 11th March this year. Meanwhile, Bosso has pruned the number of players in the team’s Abuja camp where preparations are in earnest for the next edition of the U20 Africa Cup of Nations to be played in Egypt. The team returned to camp after the Xmas break with 35 players called to camp but the fiery coach has sent 12 of the players home with reports suggesting the decision was taken because of the poor performance of the affected players.

 

