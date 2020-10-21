Sports

U-20 AFCON: Flying Eagles in group of death

Nigeria’s U-20 team, the Flying Eagles, have been drawn alongside the Black Satellites of Ghana and Junior Elephants of Cote ‘ Ivoire in the qualifiers of Africa Cup of Nations U-20 AFCON championship to be held in Lome, Togo from November 14.

 

The coach Ladan Bosso boys will face regional rivals Ghana and Coted’voire in Group B of the West Africa Football Union WAFU group B Qualification series for next year’s main tournament to be staged in Mauritania.

 

In the draws held on Tuesday, host nation (for the WAFU B qualifiers) Togo were drawn in Group A alongside Niger Republic, Benin and Burkina Faso.

 

The top two teams (finalists) in each qualification zone will qualify for the main tournament which has now been expanded to twelve teams, in Mauritania next year.

 

Flying Eagles head coach Bosso is expected to invite players to camp in Abuja ahead of the qualifiers this week in Abuja after the Federal Government lifted restrictions on contact sports late last weekend.

