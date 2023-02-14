U-20 AFCON: Go for World Cup ticket, Gusau tells F’Eagles

The President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau, has charged the national U-20 team to go all the way for the FIFA U20 World Cup ticket at the African playoffs billed to start next week. He also assured the Flying Eagles of all necessary support and attention from the football-ruling body as the team continues its build-up to the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations finals in Egypt.

The NFF President gave the assurance on Sunday evening while visiting the Flying Eagles at their training tour base, Hotel Novotel in Mohammedia, Morocco shortly after the team’s 2-1 victory over their Congolese counterparts in a friendly at the Complexe Sportif Sidi Mohammed. “I congratulate you all for emerging victorious against the Congolese team.

It was a well-deserved victory because you played well. I believe there are a lot of good players here that will make the generality of Nigerians proud. “The NFF is working to ensure that you get all the support needed to excel and that’s why I directed the secretariat to settle all your camping allowances which was done before your departure. All you have to do is go out there and make Nigerians proud.

“Getting to the semi-finals is paramount because that guarantees us a place in the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Indonesia; so I urge you to seal that ticket and then get to the final and win the trophy.” Responding on behalf of the team, Captain Daniel Bameyi thanked the NFF boss for the visit while reassuring him the players were battle-ready for the task ahead and will do the needful by ensuring the team not only wins a World Cup ticket but go all out for the trophy. The Flying Eagles are expected to play U-20 boys of Central African Republic on Wednesday before the team’s departure to Cairo on Thursday. Against the Congolese, Nigeria dominated for large swathes of the first period but fell behind when Solomon Oniangue scored for the boys from Brazzaville in the 21st minute. Haliru Sarki, Francis Ayuba and Mohammed Ibrahim all missed good opportunities to draw the Flying Eagles level.

