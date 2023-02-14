Sports

U-20 AFCON: Go for World Cup ticket, Gusau tells F’Eagles

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

The President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau, has charged the national U-20 team to go all the way for the FIFA U20 World Cup ticket at the African playoffs billed to start next week. He also assured the Flying Eagles of all necessary support and attention from the football-ruling body as the team continues its build-up to the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations finals in Egypt.

The NFF President gave the assurance on Sunday evening while visiting the Flying Eagles at their training tour base, Hotel Novotel in Mohammedia, Morocco shortly after the team’s 2-1 victory over their Congolese counterparts in a friendly at the Complexe Sportif Sidi Mohammed. “I congratulate you all for emerging victorious against the Congolese team.

It was a well-deserved victory because you played well. I believe there are a lot of good players here that will make the generality of Nigerians proud. “The NFF is working to ensure that you get all the support needed to excel and that’s why I directed the secretariat to settle all your camping allowances which was done before your departure. All you have to do is go out there and make Nigerians proud.

“Getting to the semi-finals is paramount because that guarantees us a place in the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Indonesia; so I urge you to seal that ticket and then get to the final and win the trophy.” Responding on behalf of the team, Captain Daniel Bameyi thanked the NFF boss for the visit while reassuring him the players were battle-ready for the task ahead and will do the needful by ensuring the team not only wins a World Cup ticket but go all out for the trophy. The Flying Eagles are expected to play U-20 boys of Central African Republic on Wednesday before the team’s departure to Cairo on Thursday. Against the Congolese, Nigeria dominated for large swathes of the first period but fell behind when Solomon Oniangue scored for the boys from Brazzaville in the 21st minute. Haliru Sarki, Francis Ayuba and Mohammed Ibrahim all missed good opportunities to draw the Flying Eagles level.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Nigeria, Cameroon comes live on GOtv

Posted on Author Our Reporters

GOtv Nigeria has announced that the Nigerian vs Cameroon friendly match will be available to GOtv customers on the Max and Jolli packages. The match which is scheduled for Friday, June 4 will be airing live on a special pop-up channel, SuperSport Nigeria Pop-Up (GOtv channel 35) at 7:30pm. The Nigeria versus Cameroon friendly match […]
Sports

Serie A: Inter title hopes hit as Monza snatch late draw

Posted on Author Reporter

      Fourth-placed Inter Milan’s Serie A title hopes took a hit after Luca Caldirola’s last-gasp equaliser earned lowly Monza a 2-2 draw at the Stadio Brianteo on Saturday. Inter went ahead through Matteo Darmian after 10 minutes when he met Alessandro Bastoni’s cross by getting ahead of his marker and tapping the ball […]
Sports

Delta wins double as Edo 2020 ends

Posted on Author Reporter

  Francis Ogbuagu, Benin City Delta State Wednesday won the 20th edition of the National Sports Festival, tagged Edo 2020, beating the host state, Edo to win the giant trophy The state also won the hosting rights for the 21st edition of the sports fiesta beating five other bidders: namely Kaduna, Kano, Ogun, Ebonyi, and Imo […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica