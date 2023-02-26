Sports

U-20 AFCON: Nigeria beat Mozambique, through to quarterfinal

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

The Nigeria U-20 team, Flying Eagles, are a step closer to the FIFA U-20 World Cup after their 2-0 defeat of Mozambique in the final Group A game of the ongoing Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The Flying Eagles started the competition on a bad note, losing 1-0 to Senegal in the opening game of the competition, the team however bounced back with a 1-0 defeat of the host, Egypt in their second game before the 2-0 win against Mozambique. The seven-time African champions required a victory or a draw to be guaranteed a place in the last eight with goals from Samson Lawal and Ibrahim Muhammad.

 

The Flying Eagles had a couple of decent chances to score in the first half but were profligate with Ayuba Abubakar the biggest culprit. The deadlock was however broken in the 33rd minute and in a spectacular way as midfielder Samson Lawal scored Nigeria’s first goal of the evening with a fierce shot from the edge of the box. The lead was doubled four minutes before the break when Solomon Agbalaka intercepted the ball at the halfway line and passed the ball to Ibrahim Muhammad.

The forward let fly a wonderful curler which beat the Mozambique goalkeeper and sailed into the top right corner. Flying Eagles coach Ladan Bosso made a slew of changes in the second half, bringing in Emmanuel Uchegbu, Adams Alade, Jude Sunday, Abel Ogwuche and Ahmed Abdullahi.

 

Abdullahi who had a game to forget against Senegal and was redcarded in the team’s first match of Group A, went close to scoring when the Mozambique goalkeeper misjudged the flight of the ball and spilled it onto the path of the striker.

