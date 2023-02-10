Sports

U-20 AFCON: Otusanya biggest casualty as Bosso rolls out 25-man list

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

Star Builders Academy forward, Segun Otusanya, was one of the biggest casualties of the 25-man list released by the National U-20 coach, Ladan Bosso, as the team departed Nigeria for Morocco enroute Egypt for the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations. The striker, who has been scoring goals in most of the team’s friendly games, was conspicuously missing in the list made available to New Telegraph.

The team is expected to finalise their preparation in Morocco with some friendly games already arranged for the team. The Flying Eagles have been camping in Abuja but will continue preparations in Morocco ahead of the U-20 AFCON in Egypt. While in Morocco, Nigeria will play two friendly games before the Ladan Bosso-led technical crew announces the final list for the Egypt 2023 U-20 AFCON. Nigeria will face Senegal in their first game of the CAF organised U-20 tournament on February 19. Host nation Egypt and Mozambique are the other teams the Flying Eagles will face in Group A.

 

Our Reporters

