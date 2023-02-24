U-20 AFCON: We could have done better against Nigeria – Gaber

After losing 1-0 to the Flying Eagles of Nigeria, the Head Coach of the Junior Pharaoh of Egypt, Mahmud Gaber, has said his wards could have done better in the game but couldn’t handle the pressure especially after conceding the only goal of the game in the second half.

According to him, his boys gave a good account of themselves but were unable to handle the pressure after they conceded as he also claimed that injury to some key players impeded the performance of his team.

“The players were very tense after the goal and felt under pressure, and this greatly affected them,” he said. “We missed many opportunities, and if we were focused, we would have decided the match in our favour.

“The injury affected us greatly in the second half. We will not blame the matter on injuries, but we lost many distinguished players before the tournament.” When asked about the final group game against already qualified Senegal on Saturday, Gaber is optimistic of a victory in the must win encounter

