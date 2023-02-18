Sports

U-20 AFCON: We want to be the best– Bosso

Coach Ladan Bosso has declared his Flying Eagles want to be the best at the U20 AFCON, which kicks off Sunday in Cairo, Egypt, and to do that they are prepared to beat the best teams in Africa. The seven-time African champions begin their 2023 U20 AFCON campaign against fellow West Africans Senegal Sunday night in Cairo. The Junior Eagles landed in Egypt armed with an impressive record of 19 games unbeaten, 86 goals scored and 10 goals conceded since they finished top of the U20 AFCON WAFU B qualifying tournament in Niger Republic in May 2022.

“The boys have been motivated, they are in good shape, we have the full support of everyone around us and we’re positive in whatever we do,” an upbeat Bosso said. “We want to be the best and so we have prepared a team that will beat the best.” He added: “I have confidence in the team and that we will take our chances.

“The least target (at the U20 AFCON) is qualification to the U20 World Cup, whatever happens after that will be a bonus. “We can’t start well and finish badly.” Such is the confidence he has in his present team that he has even rated them better than the one he guided to the second round of the 2007 U20 World Cup hosted by Canada. “This team have more quality than the team to the 2007 World Cup that had players like Brown Ideye and Efe Ambrose,” he remarked. Senegal will be the first team to test the readiness of the Flying Eagles at the U20 AFCON, and Bosso said he is clear of what is at stake on the day. “This is a make or break match,” he admitted. Senegal will not be easy, but if we get it right, it could even be our easiest match.”

 

