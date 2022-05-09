Sports

U-20 WAFU B: Nigeria beat Ghana 2-0 in opening game

Nigeria’s U-20 boys, Flying Eagles, defeated their Ghanaian counterparts 2-0 in the opening match of Group B of the WAFU B U-20 Championship in Niamey on Sunday, scooping all three points and putting a foot in the semifinals of a competition from where the zone’s flag-bearers to next year’s Africa U-20 Cup of Nations will emerge.

 

Ibrahim Muhammad put the Nigerians’ noses in front after only 6 minutes, and the seven –time African champions showed composure, confidence and calmness as they dominated the Black Satellites easily.

 

Adams Olubi could have made it 2-0 for Nigeria towards the end of the first half but fluffed his lines after a good team move had carved open the Ghanaian rearguard and left him with only the goalkeeper to beat.

The Flying Eagles eventually made sure of the three points in the second half at the Stade General Seyni Kountché, when substitute Ahmed Abdullahi slotted into the net in the 78th minute after a series of onslaughts left the Ghanaians in disarray.

 

The three points put Nigeria in pole position to qualify from a group that has only three teams. The Flying Eagles will play their last match of the group on Wednesday against Burkina Faso.

 

