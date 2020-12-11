Sports

U-20 WAFU C’ships: Bosso blames wasteful F’Eagles for defeat to Ghana

Nigeria U-20 Head Coach, Ladan Bosso said his wards were wasteful in the 1-0 defeat to Ghana in their second group game at the ongoing U-20 WAFU B tournament in Benin Republic. The Flying Eagles are facing elimination from the competition after picking just a point from a possible six and Wednesday’s defeat means their fate will be decided by other teams in the Group.

After the game, Bosso told the press that the inability of his Strikers to put chances away cost them and he also revealed two keys players missed the game due to Covid-19. “We had good chances that could have been used to finish the game in the first half, but we couldn’t do that.

They had only one chance and got it – we had three of those free kicks and we couldn’t put them away. “Two of our players were partially affected with Covid-19 and now in isolation, with another one not fit for the match, we only have to use the ones we have on ground.

“We had good chances that could have been used to finish the game in the first half but we couldn’t do that. They had only one chance and got it – we had three of those free kicks and we couldn’t let it in,” he lamented. Bosso later played down interference in players selection for the team, he insisted that all the players made the team on merit and hopes Nigerians will be fair to them in assessment.

